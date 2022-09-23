SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra (SSO) opens its 2022-23 season on September 24 with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony featuring tenor and Louisiana native Paul Groves, soprano Sarah Rees, GRAMMY-Award winning mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung, bass-baritone Dennis Jesse and the Centenary College Choir, Cane River Singers, FUMCS Chamber Choir and Prisma Vocal Ensemble.
Other guest artists include pianist and composer Aldo López-Gavilán (November 19); violinist Eunice Kim and double bassist Xavier Foley (January 28); violinist William Hagen (March 4); and Wideman Piano Competition gold medalist Crystal Jiang (May 6).
Pops concerts include The Music of ABBA performed by ABBAcadabra (October 15), Holiday Pops with Megan Hilty (December 17), and A Celebration of Nat King Cole with Caesar (March 25). The Music of Led Zeppelin is a special event presented in collaboration with Windborne Music (January 14).
"Two of the greatest works in the history of music frame our season—Beethoven’s monumental Fifth and Ninth symphonies. We’ll also hear favorites by Dvořák, Haydn, Mozart and Ravel’s famous Boléro," said Music Director Michael Butterman. "And there’s plenty of fresh to complement the familiar as we present a world premiere by Shreveport native James Eakin, a new composition by Anna Clyne, and two works written by the soloists who will be performing them: double bass phenom Xavier Foley and Cuban piano sensation Aldo López-Gavilán."
In addition to masterworks concerts, the SSO will introduce thousands of young students to the magic of music at its annual Discovery Concerts on January 26 and 27, 2023. A free family concert will be presented on January 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. at RiverView Theater. Both events feature a performance of Kermit Poling’s original score to William Joyce’s book The Leaf Man and the Brave Good Bugs.
The SSO's Noel Foundation Chamber Music Series shines the spotlight on SSO musicians as they collaborate with each other and with guests like violinist William Hagen, cellist John-Henry Crawford, two Wideman Competition winners and Aldo López-Gavilán.
Tickets are available online at shreveportsymphony.com or by phone at 318-227-8863. Prices range from $20-$75. Tickets for children 12 and under are $10; student tickets are $15.