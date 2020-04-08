Due to Covid-19 crowd limits, the Shreveport Symphony was forced to cancel the remainder of its season. The Symphony is a non-profit organization which relies on ticket sales and community philanthropy to stay in business. Musical Director Michael Butterman says that, for now, they are doing okay.
“The Shreveport Symphony appears to be on better footing than many of our peer performing arts organizations around the country," said Butterman. " weather the storm… credit our board of directors… for budget management over the past several years now.”
The Symphony only held two concerts in the newly renovated Riverview Theater before having to close the doors.
But Butterman says they have some great plans in the works. They will soon have archived video concerts, educational programs for children, and virtual orchestra experiences all available on their website. Plus, they have plans to bring virtual music into a local senior living facility.
“We have a pilot program with Willis Knighton and The Oaks," he said. "We will use their CCTV to share music with their residents and facilities. We hope we can take that to other facilities in our greater Shreveport area.”
Be on the lookout for these new programs and materials on the Symphony’s website, www.shreveportsymphony.com.