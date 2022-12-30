SHREVEPORT, La.-A local teen started a support group for girls in Shreveport dealing with scoliosis.
When Maeve Chmieleski first moved to Shreveport with her Air Force family from Washington, she couldn't find a support group to meet her needs as a young person diagnosed with scoliosis.
Chmieleshki reached out to Curvy Girls, an international scoliosis peer support group for girls founded in 2006.
Now, the 17-year-old is a leader for girls in Shreveport that may feel alone due to their diagnosis.
"I was really struggling with emotional and the mental part of dealing with scoliosis," said the teen who was diagnosed with scoliosis in 2016.
The condition caused a sideways curvature of the spine that can cause tremendous pain.
It's most often diagnosed in adolescents and can became more serious with time.
Chmielewski says her mild diagnosed progressed over time.
"I was told I would have to wear a back brace 23 hours a day and that was really scary," she said.
Scoliosis can take an emotional toll, especially on the young people diagnosed with it.
Experts report young patients have trouble connecting with others, making support groups like Curvy Girls so important.
"It's always in the back of your mind that structurally, something is wrong with you and that can be a lot to handle," says the teen who remembers the overwhelming feeling associated with scoliosis.
She knows it may be difficult for some to speak to a doctor or professional about what they are dealing with.
The Loyola senior is hoping to reach more local girls that need support.
She says Curvy Girls changed the way she deals with her condition.
"I've connected with the Curvy Girls network throughout the world and it changed my life."
Maeve welcomes girls with scoliosis to contact her so that together they can continue to make a difference. Visit www.curvygirlsscoliosis.com and learn more about Maeve and Curvy Girls of Shreveport.
Contact Maeve at shreveport@curvygirlsscoliosis.com.