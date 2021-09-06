SHREVEPORT, La - It's been a week of helping first responders and residents in Terrebonne Parish for the Shreveport Volunteer Network. 

"It's been long days," said Tommy Giles, Executive Director for the network. "It's been rewarding days because of the support that's coming in."

TOMMY GILES - SHREVEPORT VOLUNTEER NETWORK CO-FOUNDER.jpg

Tommy Giles, Shreveport Volunteer Network Co-Founder.

Volunteers and donations are their top asks. Giles said they've helped clear roads and cut down trees in the first 3 days. Since then, they've focused on bringing down supplies needed by law enforcement after learning they didn't have supplies in stock. 

Over the weekend, the organization sent about 50,000 lbs of supplies, all donated by businesses and people wanting to help. On top of physical donations, they received over $4,000 that went towards purchasing a used truck. The truck was put to work immediately and filled with more goods to be sent south Tuesday morning.

Giles said the most needed items are water and jugs of fuel. They are also in need of people to place a tarp on homes. Becky Giles, and her husband, donated money on Monday.  

SVN VOLUNTEERING TO HELP HURRICANE IDA RELIEF.jpg

Shreveport Volunteer Network helping with Hurricane Ida  relief.

"If I was in their shoes, I would want the help also," said Becky Jutze. "I feel like that helps them down there, because they're in a state right now that's very horrible." Jutze sent well wishes to those and said she will continue to help for as long as she can. 

"I wish them all the luck they can get," said Jutze. "All the prayers go down there."

How to help!

The SVN warehouse is open For Donations during the week from 5 - 7 P.M.

SVN VOLUNTEERING TO HELP HURRICANE IDA RELIEF 1.jpg

Shreveport Volunteer Network helping with Hurricane Ida  relief.

SVN Warehouse located at 8924 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA - On the northwest side of the building next to Burlington Coat Factory.

Volunteers are asked to help for the same two-hour time span. 

What they need

Water

Rubbermaid Containers

Gas cans filled with gas

Gas cards

Ziploc bags

Flashlights

Toiletries

Animal supplies

Mattresses

Gooseneck Trailer

Tarping Tacs

Tarping strips

Chainsaw supplies needed:

.50 gauge 20" bar chains

.50 gauge chains 24" bar

.404 chains 24" bar

