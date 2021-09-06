SHREVEPORT, La - It's been a week of helping first responders and residents in Terrebonne Parish for the Shreveport Volunteer Network.
"It's been long days," said Tommy Giles, Executive Director for the network. "It's been rewarding days because of the support that's coming in."
Volunteers and donations are their top asks. Giles said they've helped clear roads and cut down trees in the first 3 days. Since then, they've focused on bringing down supplies needed by law enforcement after learning they didn't have supplies in stock.
Over the weekend, the organization sent about 50,000 lbs of supplies, all donated by businesses and people wanting to help. On top of physical donations, they received over $4,000 that went towards purchasing a used truck. The truck was put to work immediately and filled with more goods to be sent south Tuesday morning.
Giles said the most needed items are water and jugs of fuel. They are also in need of people to place a tarp on homes. Becky Giles, and her husband, donated money on Monday.
"If I was in their shoes, I would want the help also," said Becky Jutze. "I feel like that helps them down there, because they're in a state right now that's very horrible." Jutze sent well wishes to those and said she will continue to help for as long as she can.
"I wish them all the luck they can get," said Jutze. "All the prayers go down there."
How to help!
The SVN warehouse is open For Donations during the week from 5 - 7 P.M.
SVN Warehouse located at 8924 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA - On the northwest side of the building next to Burlington Coat Factory.
Volunteers are asked to help for the same two-hour time span.
What they need
Water
Rubbermaid Containers
Gas cans filled with gas
Gas cards
Ziploc bags
Flashlights
Toiletries
Animal supplies
Mattresses
Gooseneck Trailer
Tarping Tacs
Tarping strips
Chainsaw supplies needed:
.50 gauge 20" bar chains
.50 gauge chains 24" bar
.404 chains 24" bar