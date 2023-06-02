Shreveport Wears Orange rally is this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - On January 21, 2013, Hadiya Pendleton, a high school student from the south side of Chicago, marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Soon after this tragedy, Hadiya’s childhood friends decided to commemorate her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.
Wear Orange originated on June 2, 2015—what would have been Hadiya’s 18th birthday. Now, it is observed nationally on the first Friday in June and the following weekend each year.
To commemorate this event, Shreveport community partners will bring citizens together at the Shreveport Convention Center to provide information on financial literacy, conflict resolution, impact of gun violence, fitness, and interactions with law enforcement. Additional resources for citizens will be available in the exhibit hall along with entertainment. It is encouraged to bring a teen and/or young adult with you. The goal is for the community to work together to better Shreveport, with its voices, and through positive actions. Register here.
This event is brought to you by:
- Fobbulous Consulting, LLC
- Moms Demand Action
- MOMS on a Mission
- Greater North Texas Chapter of NOBLE
- Aaron Johnson Fitness Club
- Friends of Devin
- City of Shreveport
- Shreveport Police Department
- At Risk Behavior Management
- Ochsner LSU Health PROTECT