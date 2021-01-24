SHREVEPORT, La - Concerned about the upkeep of her family grave site and the little action from Carver Cemetery in Shreveport, KTBS viewer Maxine Walker reached out to receive answers for her issue.
KTBS met with Walker on Wednesday to see what issues she was facing. She said her family has about ten plots at Carver Cemetery, and over half of them are currently used by late family members.
“It makes me feel bad, it's just like they're thrown away,” said Maxine Walker about her disappointment on her family's grave upkeep. Walker and her sister came out to check on their late family members, as they normally do.
“The cemetery itself is unkept,” said Walker. “I mean, today, it looks a little better than it normally has. But I’ve come out here and the grass has been up to my knees.” But she says the issue is bigger than that.
“Her vault is pushing into my brother's grave,” said Walker, about her mother's vault. This issue is due to a pine tree growing over the years. She wants Carver Cemetery to cut it down because it’s moved other family headstones, as well as other headstones outside her family.
Walker's mom has been buried at Carver Cemetery since 1991, while her brother -- a veteran -- has been buried there since 1973. In the past, Walker has even had issues with getting a name plate on her mother's vault, saying it took the cemetery about 20 years to do it.
“I called them numerous times. The year before that, I called them and it was always an excuse,” said Walker. She recognizes Carver is one of the cheapest cemeteries around town, but she still expects better.
A cemetery worker that was there on Wednesday said he could rake up the pine needles and put poison down to kill the tree to help make Walker happy. However, an official statement from management was needed. KTBS called the cemetery for three days to speak with management, but only got the receptionist.
Finally, on day three, there was a resolution. The receptionist said over the phone that they couldn't kill the tree as it would affect other graves. She did say they would reposition Walker’s mother’s vault.
So far, Walker isn't sure if she will want to be eventually buried in the plot her late mother bought her, which is in front of the tree. She said that depends on how things are handled going forward.
For now, Mrs. Walker will be visiting and checking on her mother and other family grave sites to see when these changes will happen.