SHREVEPORT, La.-- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit.
The leasing office acknowledged they are aware of her complaints but they say she's to blame for the issue. Reliford disagrees and showed KTBS pictures to back up her claim.
"I am basically homeless right now, I can't stay inside of that apartment with my 11 year old son," said Reliford.
At this point Reliford says she wants to be able to move to a new place.