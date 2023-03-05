SHREVEPORT, La. — ShrevePride, a community organization with a mission of creating authentic and inclusive events, is moving Field Gay to the spring on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at A.C. Steere Park in Shreveport.
“After our second successful but scorching year, we have decided to move Field Gay to the spring for some relief from that June heat,” states Nicole Ortiz, ShrevePride co-founder.
The event, geared towards family and friends, brings back the fun of elementary school field day games. ShrevePride’s Field Gay brings teams together for a friendly community competition in classic sports such as tug of war and three-legged race with some new additions to keep things interesting.
“Of course, we had to bring back Pizza Box Relay and Ping Pong Shake,” says organizer Chris Lyon. “But I can’t wait for everyone to try out a new game this year based on the classic game of Hungry Hungry Hippos.”
Along with exciting games, Field Gay spectators can visit numerous community vendors, informational booths, and food trucks. Guests are encouraged to set up chairs and tents, while cheering on their team. Ribbons will be awarded for each game won, and a trophy is presented to the final winners.
In addition to Field Gay, ShrevePride’s calendar year includes the classic QProm scheduled for late June 2023, and the return of QUEST, a music and arts festival, slated for early 2024.
As a competitor, there are two ways to register: as a team (5-8 Players), or as an individual.
Registration opens March 1 and is a suggested donation of $5 for individuals and $25 for teams. Vendor registration is also open for businesses, organizations, and food trucks.
Find registration and schedule details by clicking here.