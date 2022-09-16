SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit celebrated its 100 year anniversary.
Over the last century, Shriners has provided life-changing care for more than 1.5 million children.
The legacy began right here in Shreveport, when the very first Shriner's Children's opened its doors in 1922.
"This is amazing. Twenty years ago when I was offered the opportunity to come here and be part of the team here, I actually dreamed of this day of being here for our 100th anniversary--100 years of changing children's and family's lives," said Shriners' Shreveport CEO, Kim Green.
Shriners partnered with Disney and ABC to create a 30-minute special featuring various patient stories and celebrity surprises called “Miracles, Magic & Milestones.” The special began airing on Friday, September 16.