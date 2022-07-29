SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Eta Psi Sigma chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority is hosting a Health, Beauty and Fashion Expo on Saturday, July 30.
The event takes place at the Bill Cockrell Community Center, and will include vendors such as United Healthcare, Shreveport Fire Department, The Arc Caddo-Bossier, and The Pediatric and Autism Center.
"It's getting out into the community and making sure that we understand what it is that you need, and giving you the resources that you need," said Faison Autrey of Sigma Gammo Rho. "There is something for everybody this coming Saturday."
Sigma Gammo Rho's Essence Payne Randle said there will be an opportunity to donate blood at the health fair. There will also be Covid-19 vaccines available onsite. And the sorority is offering a free backpack to the first 50 attendees as part of its Operation Big Book Bag initiative.
"This is what we're here for, is to give back," said Randle.
The expo runs from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Bill Cockrell Community Center, located at 4109 Pines Road.