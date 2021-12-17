SHREVEPORT, La.--Christmas came early for six Caddo Parish teachers. The teachers were honored as Rookie Teacher of the Year on Friday. They each received $1500 check. The money was donated by businessman Ivan Smith of Ivan Smith Furniture.
The presentation ceremony was a surprise. The teachers thought they would be discussing what it takes to retain teachers.
“The principal came to me, and he was just like come with me, and I was just like okay. To be rewarded for something you love just makes it all worth it even more,” said George Spivey who teaches at Midway.
The district picked teachers who are in their first three years of teaching. All six teachers work in achievement zone schools. Achievement zone schools are schools that face more economic challenges than others and can be hard to staff.