SHREVEPORT, La.--A Louisiana woman is sharing her message all across the state after surviving a suicide attempt Kyah Iles wants to ditch the stigma and save others from suffering in silence.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and she's making sure she is speaking up on the topic throughout Louisiana. The mother and wife is a mental health advocate and is a licensed suicide interventionist.
Through her non-profit Six Feet Above she's reaching everyone ready to receive her message and she wants people to know she's speaking from experience when she says hang in there the best days are ahead of you.
"In 2018 I was in the middle of dealing with bi-polar depression and I honestly felt like my diagnosis defined me on January 31st of
2018 I attempted suicide by jumping off of a bridge in Alexandria, Louisiana, I am six feet above because I was supposed to be six feet below but
I got a second chance, and the big thing was what am I going to do with it," said Iles.
September 15- Louisiana Christian University Guinn Auditorium starts 6 p.m.
September 21- LSU Alexandria,La.
November 5- Walk to Remember/Suicide Prevention Festival in Alexandria, La.
988 the national suicide and crisis line is available for anyone who needs to talk.