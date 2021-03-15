ARLINGTON, Texas - Spring break is here and Six Flags is getting ready for families.
The Manager of Marketing and Public Relations for Six Flags Over Texas, Brad Malone, told KTBS 3 that while they have the abilities to open up the park to 100% the park still has safety precautions in place. Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted all restrictions and the mask mandate earlier this month.
Malone says some of the precautions include having face masks on at all times and encouraging people to book tickets online ahead of time.
Just in time for spring break the parked opened the Hollywood Car Show Experience. It showcases famous cars from different movies and TV shows.
Click here to learn more about the park's safety protocols or plan your visit.