ARLINGTON, Texas - With the nation divided over politics a lot of people are trying to get away. Six Flags Over Texas is trying to help. To kick-off the park's 60th anniversary the theme park is introducing its Fire and Ice Winter Festival.
As a nod the park's 60th anniversary, people can buy one-day tickets for $19.61 at sixflags/com/overtexas.
some of the attractions include:
- The Frosty Snowhill;
- Fire and Ice Marketplace;
- Four Live Performance Stages;
- Mystic Acres Winter Wonderland; and
- Dancing Fountain Show at Texas Star Mall
Brad Malone with Six Flags Over Texas joined KTBS 3 First News Thursday to talk about the festival.
