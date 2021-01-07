ARLINGTON, Texas - With the nation divided over politics a lot of people are trying to get away. Six Flags Over Texas is trying to help. To kick-off the park's 60th anniversary the theme park is introducing its Fire and Ice Winter Festival. 

As a nod the park's 60th anniversary, people can buy one-day tickets for $19.61 at sixflags/com/overtexas. 

some of the attractions include:

  • The Frosty Snowhill;
  • Fire and Ice Marketplace;
  • Four Live Performance Stages;
  • Mystic Acres Winter Wonderland; and
  • Dancing Fountain Show at Texas Star Mall

Brad Malone with Six Flags Over Texas joined KTBS 3 First News Thursday to talk about the festival.

To learn more about the festival or purchase tickets click here

