BOSSIER CITY, La - Due to social distancing guidelines associated with Covid-19, the KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home will not be open for tours this year. KTBS 3 Community Projects Manager, Jan Elkins, takes us inside for a sneek peek at what could become your dream home.
The house, valued at $575,000 is located at 131 North Canal Drive in the Canal Place subdivision in Bossier City, Louisiana.
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
- Approximately 3,500 square feet
- Open floor plan with master bedroom that showcases vaulted ceilings and double vanities
- Expansive outdoor living space with kitchen, smoker, fireplace, and screened in patio perfect for entertaining
- Three car garage and game room
Tickets for the KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home are $100 each. Call 1-800-724-2423 to reach the 24 hour ticket hotline. Tickets are also available online at dreamhome. org. Louisiana residents can also buy online at ktbs.com. The winner of the 30th anniversary KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home will be announced during a live broadcast on Sunday, August 9. You can watch it from 3-5 p.m. on KPXJ.