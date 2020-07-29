BOSSIER CITY, La - They're all gone. All tickets for the 30th annual KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home are sold. That adds up to another $1. 4 million to benefit the families of ArkLaTex children receiving medical care at the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Donors from across the ArkLaTex have now given more than $36 million dollars.
This year's house is located in the Canal Place subdivision in Bossier City. It has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, an outdoor kitchen with fireplace and a screened-in patio. The home, built by Rodgers Homes and Construction, is valued at $575,000.
The house is the grand prize in this year's fundraiser. This year's bonus prize is a 2020 Mazda CX-30, courtesy of Moffitt Mazda and the Moffitt Family. Because of social distancing, no open house events were held. But there's still a open house prize. It's a $2,500 gift card from Ivan Smith Furniture. There's also a prize for ticket buyers who purchased before May 15.
All prize winners will be announced during a live broadcast, Sunday, August 9 airing from 3 to 5 p.m. on KPXJ CW21.