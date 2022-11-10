Southwood High School is encouraging students to get more involved in STEM with robotic competitions

SHREVEPORT, La. - STEM day was this week and according to the organization If/Then women only make up 26 percent of careers in science, technology, engineering, or math. One teacher at Southwood High School is getting students, particularly female students interested in STEM through competitions.
It's called FIRST, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. There are three different levels of robotics competitions. Currently at Southwood High School they are competing in FRC which is the FIRST Robotics competition at Sci Port. Southwood is working on cyborgs which is the first technical challenge of the FRC.
Southwood's FIRST robotics lead coach, Dennis Henderson says, "It's the idea that we're in here to compete and we want to strive to be the best robotics team that we possibly can. But the idea of that is to carry along everybody else who's fallen and help them stand back up."
Coach Henderson believes it's important that girls get in involved with STEM today because people need to understand that they are just as capable as men and need to have the same opportunities. The more girls that get in involved; the more other girls are going to see that this is a potential career.
He says, "A lot of females are typically a little bit intimidated by STEM when it comes to science, technology, engineering or mathematics. But the reality of it is once they get into it, they find out they are just as capable as every other male to be able to do that."
Southwood High School student Ayonna Persley has a dream to open her own daycare and teach her future students A.I. robotics, mechanical energy, and electric energy. Science has always been one of Ayonna's favorite subjects, "It helps me understand like the world differently. Some things that I don't learn in science, I learned in robotics."
Another Southwood student, T'khyra Johnson hopes she will get a STEM scholarship and become a sovereign analyst. Johnson's favorite thing so far has been working on a robot called Bishop. T'khyra says, "I like to see our work in progress. It's so fun. And as we were working on Bishop I'm starting to understand a lot of things about electricity about mechanical energy."
One FIRST competitor is 11-year-old, Zoe Butler, who has been going against high school students. Butler is especially good at building and coding, she knows how to code python and is currently learning Java.
Coach Henderson believes STEM should be implemented as early as elementary school, and so does Governor John Bel Edwards. That's why the state of Louisiana has invested two million dollars into a statewide program, cyber.org Range. This new program will give teachers the training and resources to create a streamline of K through 12 students that are prepared to enter cyber security careers.
At a ribbon cutting for cyber.org Range on Monday, November 7, Governor Edwards said, "We believe we can get a lot more investment from around the country to create opportunity here in Louisiana."