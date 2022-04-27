SHREVEPORT, La. - The school year is winding down and if you're looking for something to keep the kids occupied, look no more. As always, Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR) has you covered with a free eight week structured summer camp.
SPAR’s summer camp activities include structured recreation with activities like fitness, arts and crafts, board game tournaments and educational field trips.
Kenneth Cornelius, Division Manager for SPAR, joined us for our 3 p.m. news hour on KPXJ CW 21 Wednesday afternoon to tell us more about the exciting summer ahead.
