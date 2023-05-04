SHREVEPORT, La. - The five SPAR pools need desperate replacement and repairs. In a Shreveport City Council administrative meeting in April, SPAR Director, Shelly Ragle, said an aquatic engineer recently evaluated all five pools.
Bill Cockrell Pool on Pines Road will be closed for a third year in a row and needs $380,000 worth of repairs due to drainage issues and problems with the shell. According to the aquatic engineer, it wouldn't be worth fixing because the pool still wouldn't be up to code regardless of those repairs. It was recommended to build an entirely new pool, which for the size of Bill Cockrell Pool would cost $880,000.
"It's something we're going to have to look at in a bond issue because of all our pools, if you look at that report and I can provide a copy of it to all of you," Ragle said. "All of our pools are in desperate need of replacement, repairs, major repairs. There's still some funding in the project, it's not enough to do the pool itself and maybe we take that money, I know we talked about a large spray park there and that would be an option, but I think that's something we need to talk to the community about."
Ragle said there is a possibility of having a combination of both a spray park and a pool at Bill Cockrell Park, if it's decided to build a new one.
She also mentioned in the city council administrative meeting that the two splash pads at Riverfront Park which flooded in 2015 can be turned on, but not used to play in. The splash pads need mitigation but not be used for play until next summer. The project is out for bids for next summer.
The spray pads are open from May through October. The pools open June 6.