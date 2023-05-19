SHREVEPORT, La. - Grab your swimsuit and cool off this summer. Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation opened its six Spraygrounds on May 1. They will open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and water shoes are recommended.
SPRAYGROUND LOCATIONS:
- Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Street
- David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane
- Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street
- Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street
- Querbes Park and Community Center – 3500 Beverly Street
- A.C. Steere “Purple Park” – 4009 Youree Drive
They have become very popular during the summer months, offering families a break from the sweltering Louisiana heat. The cool spray of water lowers the body temperature and gives kids something fun to do all summer long. Spray Parks and Spraygrounds are open May 1–Oct 1.
SPAR and Rock Solid Sports will open four swimming pools for the summer starting on Memorial Day (May 29) at Southern Hills and David Raines from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Airport Park and Querbes will open Tuesday, May 30. It costs $2.50 per person for all ages to swim. Southern Hills costs $3.50 per person for all ages to swim and slide.
POOL LOCATIONS:
- Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Street
- David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane
- Querbes Park and Community Center – 3500 Beverly Street
- Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop
POOL HOURS:
- Monday – CLOSED
- Tuesday – Friday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m
- Saturday - Sunday: 1 p.m to 5 p.m
Senior Water Aerobics starts on May 30 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Southern Hills.