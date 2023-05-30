SHREVEPORT, La. - SPAR is cutting down 68 trees at Southern Hills Park due to a fungus called Cronartium Fusiforme. It's a plant pathogen that overtime will kill infected trees. The fungus attacks stressed pine trees, and plugs its vessels blocking nutrients, water, and materials from photosynthesis.
Valerie West, LSU AG Center Regional Forestry and Wildlife Agent, says, "It's a common disease and it usually impacts the trees when they've had a lot of stress. So in the last 10 years or so, we've had droughts, we've had floods, we've had an ice storm, all these things add up over time."
This particular disease does not impact humans or animals. The only real danger is when the trees start to die, they could fall and hurt someone.
SPAR says it has not set a date to start cutting down trees but once it does it will take around 30 days to complete.
SPAR says it has no plans to re-plant trees but plans to put in a new grass volleyball court.
Ashley Falcon, Southern Hills Park goer, says, "I would like to see them re-plant new trees. I know that it will take a while to grow but it's the shade that we need, and it would be really beautiful."
Britten T., a swimmer at Southern Hills Pool, said, "It's very fun and then we go to the pool, and then you get to swim and then you get out and go to the volleyball court."
Marquise Douglas, Southern Hills Park goer, says, "I prefer if they just tear down the trees and plant them again into something new."
Cutting down the trees won't disrupt any activities in the park.