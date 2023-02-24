SPAR's spring break camps are open for registration

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for something to keep your child occupied during spring break, Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation, also known as SPAR, has you covered.
SPAR is hosting several camps March 13-17. Registration is free.
Kids will participate in several activities, including making kits, taking cooking classes and going on field trips. You can register here.
SPAR is also hosting a citywide Easter festival and egg hunt on April 8 at C.C. Antione Park. This is a free event with food and games.