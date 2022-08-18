 Skip to main content
Special meeting tentatively planned to discuss benefit options for city employees and retirees

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Board of Trustees of Shreveport Healthcare Trust Fund met on Wednesday to discuss the health care plan for retirees. 

The board assured those who are concerned about the changes that they won't move forward with things without making sure those impacted are up to speed.

Current police officers, firefighters, and other city employees crowded into the Mayor's Conference Room on Wednesday in hopes of making sure their voices are heard on the matter.

Blue Cross Blue Shield will be providing the benefits but all the details haven't been ironed out just yet. Some retirees are concerned about the impact of the changes especially when it comes to cost and being able to continue seeing doctors currently in network.

The board plans to hold a special meeting on September 7. 

