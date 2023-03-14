SHREVEPORT, La. - Some special youngsters got a special treat on Monday thanks to the Shreveport Mudbugs.
Some of Louisiana Association for the Blind’s youngest clients had the opportunity to skate with the Mudbugs at George’s Pond.
For many of the kids, this was the first time they had been on ice.
The players spent the morning guiding the young skaters around the rink. Some opted to take a seat, while the players pushed them around the ice.
Louisiana Association for the Blind serves visually impaired people all across the ArkLaTex.