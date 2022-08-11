SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport high schools now have speed enforcement cameras in their school zones, and seven more schools will be add them within a few weeks.
The goal is to put these cameras near every Shreveport school. Blue Line Solutions did a traffic study and found 75,000 drivers were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit in 10 randomly selected schools zones.
The three high schools getting the cameras are Captain Shreve, Caddo Magnet High School and Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy.
If the camera catches a speeder, a citation and photograph of the violation will be sent to the Shreveport Police Department. The driver will get a 30-day warning. If caught speeding again, a ticket will be sent in the mail. These cameras only come into play during school zone hours which in Louisiana is 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Drivers should not be surprised about the presence of the cameras because there are three warnings. First is a sign that tells drivers there is a camera ahead. The second sign tells drivers the speed limit and school zone times. The third warning is radar feedback that tells the driver exactly how fast he or she is driving.
If a child is hit by a driver going 20 miles per hour there is a nine in 10 chance of surviving. But a child hit by a driver going 40 miles per hour has a one in 10 chance of surviving.