SHREVEPORT, La - This year's holiday events in the Shreveport/Bossier City area have been re-imagined to be social distance-friendly for 2020. From dazzling fireworks at the drive-in Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival to twinkling light displays at Christmas in Roseland, there are many ways to make the season bright.
CHRISTMAS IN ROSELAND
Christmas in Roseland is celebrating our 37th year as a holiday family tradition in the Ark-La-Tex! We have added even more new lighting this year! Come out and enjoy some family fun outdoors - giant Christmas Cards to the Community, marshmallow roasting, live entertainment and more lights than you can count! To see our nightly events, visit www.christmasinroseland.org.
Safety: We ask all visitors to please wear a mask while in the park, social distancing is also required with markers and signs throughout the gardens. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the gardens. Bathrooms will be sanitized numerous times each night. The Roseland Express train will be sanitized between each use. Safety practices will be posted on www.christmasinroseland.org.
ROCKETS OVER THE RED FIREWORKS FESTIVAL AND MUDBUG MARKET
Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival and Mudbug Market has expanded to a two-day event, Nov. 27-28, 2020. The new and enhanced event will feature a spectacular fireworks show over the Red River and shopping at Riverview Hall in downtown Shreveport from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks parked outside and kid-friendly activities inside.
Everyone is strongly encouraged to wear a mask and social distance. There will be volunteers throughout the park reminding patrons of the policy. There will also be signs posted to reinforce this. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout and the restrooms will be sanitized each half-hour.
SNO-PORT AT SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER
Sno-Port will be returning to Sci-Port Discovery Center this November and will be featuring a variety of winter-inspired activities, Nov. 27, 2020-Jan. 31, 2021.
Created by local engineers, fabricators and artists, the debut of Sno-Port in 2019 as a specially designed winter-themed, STEM-based exhibit was a great success with over 16,000 visitors experiencing the science behind snow and the winter season.
This year’s exhibition, themed as the “Icicle Forest”, will feature many of the interactive learning activities from last year, including “Ice Fishing”, “Igloo Brick Building Gallery”, “Make-A-Flake” and “Snowball Castle”. New activities will include the “Icicle Forest”, which allows visitors to light up a tree using tactile and non-tactile interaction, “Snow-mazing”, a walk-thru maze and “Let It Blow”, a kinetic energy-driven activity. The exhibition will feature a total of eleven activities for visitors of all ages.
CHRISTMAS ON CADDO FIREWORKS FESTIVAL
The drive-in Christmas on Caddo Fireworks Festival will be held at Earl G. Williamson Park in Oil City on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m. Admission is free. This festival celebrates Christmas with food, children’s activities, live music, and fireworks show that lights up Caddo Lake.
