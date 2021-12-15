SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a homecoming for many familiar faces who've brought you the news over the decades here at KTBS 3.
On Tuesday, we held our annual Christmas party. This year, former anchors, reporters, and other news personnel dropped by to say hello and share memories.
Among the legacy employees were Liz Swaine, Ed Baswell, Darrell Rebouche, Ed Walsh, Sonja Bailes, Chrissi Coile, and Rod White.
KTBS 3 is the only family owned TV station in the ArkLaTex and that's how many of our returning journalists described it -- like coming home to see family.
Stay tuned for more on this exciting homecoming as we're putting together a Spirit of Christmas program for our digital platforms.