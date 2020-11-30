BOSSIER CITY, La—Santa has a tradition of visiting Bass Pro Shops during the holidays. This year, operations are different due the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to ensure families could still take pictures with Saint Nick, Santa’s Wonderland made some adjustments in what they now refer to as “Contactless Clause.”
Photo appointments must be booked on the Bass Pro Shops website. Upon arrival of your time slot, temperature checks are done. There is also a plexi-glass in front of Santa. Although kids can’t sit on Santa’s lap, they can still take a picture with him on the opposite side of the glass.
After taking photos, kids get a free take-home craft project.