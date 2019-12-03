SHREVEPORT, La - The holiday shipping season is in full swing and shipping companies are expecting a busy Christmas. According to the U.S. Postal Service, it is expected to deliver more than 28 million packages per day Dec. 16-21.
UPS is also expecting a busy December. It is forecasting it will deliver more than 32 million packages per day in the U.S. and around the world. The key to making sure your package arrives on time is to ship it early. Click on each name below to find holiday shipping dates.