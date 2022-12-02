SHREVEPORT, La. - The Christmas spirit was alive and well Friday at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport.
More than 500 students prepared and hosted the annual Community Christmas event for 400-plus neighborhood children from Creswell Elementary, A.C. Steere, Stoner Hill Lab School, Shreve Island, Broadmoor and South Highlands Elementary Schools.
The younger students arrived by bus and were treated to holiday games and crafts with the high schoolers. Each child also received a special gift from Santa Claus.
The event was organized by the Astra club and the Key club. There was participation from every club and organization at the high school.