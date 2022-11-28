SHREVEPORT, La. - Operation Santa Claus, a combined humanitarian effort between Shreveport Fire and Shreveport Police departments, and Town Square Media, will kick off it’s annual toy drive on Monday, Nov. 28. The operation is intended to give local underprivileged children a reason to smile by providing new toys for Christmas.
The toy drive will continue through Dec. 19, with toys being delivered on fire engines, and in police cars on Dec. 22 and 23. Toy and monetary donations can be made at Town Square Media at 6341 Westport Road in Shreveport and all Citizen National Banks in Shreveport and Bossier. Checks can be made out to Operation Santa Claus. For more visit website at www.operationsc.com.