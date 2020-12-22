BOSSIER CITY, La. - The group that brings us Mardi Gras, is supporting a different type of celebration.
Member of the Krewe of Centaur delivered a load of toys to Red River Chevrolet Tuesday morning in support of "Operation Santa Claus."
The Krewe of Centaur sponsors a toy drive every year, but this is the first year for Red River Chevrolet to get involved.
"We love giving back to the community and seeing the kids faces. It's just real exciting for us," said Rick Bridges of the Krewe of Centaur.
The krewe also raised money for the project through a cake sale. Earlier this month, they presented the charity with a check for more than $4,800.