SHREVEPORT, La. - Our KTBS 3 news team fanned out once again to put a few smiles on some residents' faces this Christmas season.
Friday morning, we delivered Christmas baskets filled with a big ham and lots of delicious goodies to a few local families in need. Each basket helps to make Christmas even more special for those receiving them.
KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 could not have done it without the support of our generous sponsors, Loyola College Prep Key Club, Knights of Columbus Broadmoor Council, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maggio's Grocery.