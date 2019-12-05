SHREVEPORT, La. - If you like Christmas, you'll love Christmas in Roseland. The holiday event at the American Rose Center is underway and it's packed with amazing attractions for the whole family.
Christmas in Roseland is Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The last car is admitted at 9:30 p.m. Encore nights will be every evening Dec. 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
It's all happening at the American Rose Center just off I-20, Exit 5 in Shreveport. The address is 8877 Jefferson Paige Road.
The 36th Annual Christmas in Roseland, which is part of the Holiday Trail of Lights, is a fundraiser for the American Rose Center.
Returning Events
• Friday, Dec 6, 6:30 & 7:30 PM SHREVEPORT METROPOLITAN BALLET Performing dances from the Nutcracker.
• Friday & Saturday, Dec. 6 & 7 5:30-9:30 PM — SHOP LOCAL: ROSELAND CHRISTMAS MARKET A shopping marketplace at your favorite Christmas destination featuring local vendors, artists and crafters.
• Sunday, Dec. 8 — GIRL SCOUT NIGHT All active Girl Scouts arriving in uniform will be admitted FREE of charge (other guests in car should be prepared to pay).
• Friday, Dec. 13, 6:00-9:00 PM ATTRACTIONS NIGHT An interactive celebration of the local attractions to discover!
• Saturday, Dec. 14, 6-8 PM HA HA HOLIDAYWACKY HAIR STATION Get your wacky Christmas hairdo courtesy Chemistry Hair Salon and enjoy a unique craft table with stickers, stamps, cards and more courtesy Certus Direct.
• Sunday Dec. 15, 5:30-9 PM VETERANS, ACTIVE MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS will get in FREE of charge (other guests in car should be prepared to pay).
• Sunday Dec. 15, 5:30-9 PM— ADOPT-A-PET NIGHT Local rescues will be at Christmas in Roseland helping animals in need find their fur-ever homes!!
• CANDLELIGHT SINGALONG – Monday Dec. 23 We will close our season with a candle-lit singalong of all your Christmas favorites.
New Events & Features
• Friday, Dec. 13, 6-9 PM LOCAL AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING Local authors will be selling and signing their books.
• Saturday, Dec. 14 — RED RIVER STREET ROD ASSOCIATION SHOW Come out and see some restored hot rods.
• Every Friday & Saturday – MARSHMALLOW STATION Purchase a ticket for $1 each and roast a jumbo marshmallow in our new roasting station.
New Lighting
Sound Minds/Red River Lights has partnered with Christmas in Roseland to make a spectacular new digital display around our reflection pool. They have also created a spectacular new RGB Tunnel that will rock your idea of Christmas Lights! They are also adding lighting to a number of our buildings and shelters. More trees are being added to the FOREST OF TREES within the gardens. LED4Life is back to decorate the Asian Garden and Teahouse. Matthews Landscaping has decorated the beautiful Hardtner Chapel.
Admission
• $5 per person or $20 per carload. Ages 2 and younger are free. Purchase tickets at the gate with cash. Cards are accepted in our giftshop.
• Group Rates: $100 per minibus (Up to 25 people) • $200 per charter bus (26+ people); Please call Carol at 318-938-5402 to make a group reservation.
Photos with Santa
Santa is in the gardens every night from 6-9 PM. Photos with Santa are $10 each. No personal photography allowed. Santa is located in the Administration Building. Tickets may be purchased in either Gift Shop.
Roseland Express Train
Roseland Express tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased in either Gift Shop.
Discount Coupons
$5 off Carload Admission Coupons- During Christmas in Roseland, customers of Shreveport Chick-fil-A location will receive $5 off Carload Admission coupon with purchase of a kid’s meal while supplies last. Shreveport location only: 7010 Youree Drive.
Food Vendor
McKinney Food Service will be returning! They will be serving all their fair favorites — funnel cake, corn dogs, popcorn, nachos, lemonade, hot chocolate, coffee and sodas.
Christmas Cards to the Community Art Contest
• The Christmas Cards to the Community program was established 26 years ago to create a unique art opportunity to highlight the talents of local students. Since that time, this program has become a cornerstone of our event. Every year, thousands of visitors enjoy the creative and beautiful artwork shown by our area school children. Prizes are awarded to the top three designs in elementary, middle and high school divisions.
• Winners of the 2019 awards were announced on Friday, November 22, 2019, on our website, www.christmasinroseland.org. Photos of cards will also be posted.
• A reception for participating students and teachers was held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 6:00-7:30p.m. at the Gardens of the American Rose Center.
2019 People’s Choice Award: Visitors during the first three weekends may vote for their favorite entry. The winning school will receive a $100 cash prize. Winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Volunteers
There are many opportunities for service organizations to help with Christmas in Roseland. Volunteers may sign up here or contact Lucy Medvec at 318-938-5402 or lucy@rose.org.