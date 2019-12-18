SHREVEPORT, La - Christmas is one week away. Have you made your list and checked it twice? Did you make sure to include your four-legged family members? If you did, you are not alone. According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans spent more than $72 billion on their pets in 2018.
When it comes to Christmas, 95% of pet owners are expected to buy at least one present for their pets and spend an average of $36 each. We made a visit to Petco and discovered the most popular gifts are toys, treats, and clothing.