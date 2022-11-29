SHREVEPORT, La. - The Holman family light show will not go on this year. Three neighbors complained causing Owen Holman to cancel this year's
show that's been going strong since 2006.
He didn't realize just how popular the show had become until it exploded on social media with comments from people upset about the cancellation.
KTBS 3 News talked with Holman about what happens next.
Shreveport looks forward to the light show every year from Black Friday until Christmas. Some neighbors felt inconvenienced and wanted it to stop.
The house lights up synchronized to music in the front yard.
"Our intent was to show off some technical things and provide for families especially children, amazing the children was my goal," said Holman.
Three neighbors complained about traffic, noise, and lower property values so Holman canceled the lights.
"I have to live with these people, and I have to consider their feelings, along with everyone else, so let's just take a step back this year," said Holman.
Once he shared the post on Facebook to let people know the show would not go on this year, he found people had come to expect the twinkling lights to music. Now businesses have reached out to Holman offering to house the light show. For this year, it's too late because it takes a least a month to set up.
"There's 29 computers in the front yard," said Holman. "There's a master computer. We have an FM transmitter, an FM antenna. All of this would have to be moved and reset up."
Finding another location is certainly an option Holman may consider in the future.
To see Owen Holman's full Facebook post, click here. Holman wouldn't identify those neighbors who complained. We talked to some other neighbors. One told us they didn't want to be in the middle of controversy. Another neighbor said it's terrible the lights aren't going up this year.