MINDEN, La - The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights is upon us and one tree farm east of Minden is happy to be part of it. Beck Curve Tree Farm has been around for years, but this year visitors will be greeted by new owners.
The McCoy family bought Beck Curve earlier this year and they have already added new attractions and activities. Visitors will be able to shop at the new Christmas store, get photos with Santa and enjoy outdoor movies on select weekends.
Beck Curve expects they will remain busy this holiday season, like other Christmas related businesses. Business has already been brisk for places like the Christmas Store-Splash Pools and Spas and Weaver's Christmas Tree Farm. Weaver's officially opens on Saturday.