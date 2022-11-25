SHREVEPORT, La. - 'Tis the season to buy a Christmas tree. And Shreveport shoppers were out on Black Friday, selecting their yuletide decor at Akin's Nursery.
Jeri Thompson told KTBS on Friday, she has been shopping at Akins' for a long time.
"I know they have beautiful trees, and they’re already prepped and ready to go; I feel like a good product," said Thompson. "I like to try and get it the day after Thanksgiving, so I’ll have it longer for the Christmas season and be able to enjoy it."
Jennifer McGimsey, owner of Akins' Nursery, said many customers begin shopping for trees before spooky season ends.
"We actually start selling Christmas trees as early as Halloween. Beginning of October, we start taking pre-orders," McGimsey said. She also said inflation and supply chain issues have not impacted sales. "We’re seeing about the normal rate of sales that we normally do."
At Akins' tree prices are inclusive of the stand and the water bowl, and the nursery offers delivery. Customers who purchase a Christmas tree will also receive a shopping pass for 20% off wreaths, garland, ornaments and Christmas florals.