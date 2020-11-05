TEXARKANA, Texas - The 36th annual Main Street Christmas Parade in Texarkana is still happening but it is going to look a different this year.
“There are new rules and regulations around hosting events this year,” said Main Street Executive Director Ina McDowell, “but we are so pleased that we have found a way to still bring the joy of the holidays to our community by hosting our annual parade in a drive-through format.”
A drive-through parade, also called a “reverse parade,” involves stationary floats parked on the street, with parade-goers driving past to view them from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
Typically the parade has attracted over 100 lighted entries from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, groups and marching bands. Organizers say this year’s drive-through route will be a full mile of lights, music, and fun - featuring live camels and Santa Claus.
“If you have ever gone to a drive-through Christmas light display or a drive-through nativity, you have experienced the same concept,” event marketer Dani Hamblett said. “My family loves the parade, so we are excited to still be able to safely see our favorite businesses’ floats and wave at familiar faces.”
Details of the parade route and where cars should begin to line up will be forthcoming as the parade date nears.
Those wishing to apply to have a float in the parade can find the application here, along with complete instructions and rules. Entry applications are due no later than November 25.