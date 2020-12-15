Sci-Port Sno-Port

SHREVEPORT, La. - Elsa and Olaf are coming to Shreveport. 

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on December 19,the famous "Frozen" characters will be at Sno-Port- the local Sci-Port winter exhibit that explores the science and wonder of snow and ice. 

For children, tickets cost:

  • $10 for non-members
  • $8 for members
  • $8 for groups*
  • $20 for combo

For adults, tickets cost: 

  • $12 for non-members
  • $10 for members
  • $10 for groups*
  • $25 for combo

Group pricing is only available for groups of 10 or more guests. 

To learn more about the event, click here

