SHREVEPORT, La. - Thelma Smith is a warrior.
“I never wanted to give up ... and I believe in prayers,” said Smith, a participant at the Ballington Center.
She was diagnosed with polio at five years old. Half her body was paralyzed. Doctor’s said she would never walk again, but she proved them wrong.
“I went through a lot of surgery, therapy and I learned how to walk all over again,” said Smith.
But with time, her bones weakened.
“As I grew older, my bones got weaker and I had to get on a walker,” she explained.
Eventually, Smith had to get a wheelchair, but this didn’t stop her from doing the things she loves.
She discovered The Ballington Center under Volunteers of America. The adult day health center provides activities and medical supervision for adults with physical or mental limitations.
The 74-year-old says she used to be very shy, but thanks to this center she’s made lots of friends and continues to do the things she loves, like bingo.
LaErica Williams, the program director, said the program helps out entire families. It gives them an option of not having to enroll the elderly into a nursing home.
“If our clients weren’t able to come here to the center, then our families would not be able to go to work or school,” said Williams.
Williams said it’s important for the participants to socialize and get out of their homes especially during the holidays. Socializing is key to preventing falling into depression.
There’s always need for help. With the holiday season in full swing, the best gift you can give is your time. This center is always looking for volunteers, especially during the holiday season.
“We have a lot going on so it’s always great to have an extra set of hands,” Williams said.
Staff at the center believe in lives for the better. “You can change a life with a moment," said Williams.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you would like to tour the center or volunteer, call 318-212-1703 or visit https://voanorthla.org/north-louisiana-programs/senior-services/ballington-center/