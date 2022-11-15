LOGANSPORT, La. - Sitting along the banks of the Sabine River in DeSoto Parish, you'll find the town of Logansport. This time of year, this small town goes BIG when it comes to Christmas.
Join us Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 and 9:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21 for our first Spirit of Christmas special of the season as we journey to Logansport. The Christmas light display there is definately worth checking out.
So what keeps this town going? Well, it's all about the Sabine River.
Join Rick Rowe, Patrick Dennis, and Jan Elkins for Spirit of Christmas in Logansport.
This program is brought to you by the DeSoto Parish Tourism Commission.
Look for more Spirit of Christmas specials from around the ArkLaTex in the days ahead.