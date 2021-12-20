SHREVEPORT, La. - Remember your first library card as a child and how it made you feel? Remember the feeling of finishing your first book on your own? Continue the tradition this Christmas with your own children.
Join Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe, and Patrick Dennis at Shreve Memorial Library Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. as they show you how the library has changed and how you can start new family traditions at the library. St. Nick will also be there.
The Shreve Memorial Library Spirit of Christmas special is brought to you by KTBS 3 and Shreve Memorial Library.