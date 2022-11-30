TEXARKANA - Everything is twice as nice in Texarkana, especially during the holidays.
Join us Wednesday, Nov. 30 for our Spirit of Christmas special in Texarkana airing at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 and at 9:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.
There is so much going on in the Twin Cities, not just this time of year, but year round.
KTBS 3's Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe, and Patrick Dennis will show us what Texarkana has to offer as they bring the cheer for this festive program.
This Spirit of Christmas special is brought to you by the Texarkana Arts & Historic District.