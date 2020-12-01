MARSHALL, Texas - The Spirit of Christmas is spreading rapidly across the ArkLaTex. Tuesday night, Marshall, Texas comes alive in our latest KTBS 3 half-hour special. It airs at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.
Share in the sights, sounds and warmth of Marshall's unique ambiance. Feel the Spirit of Christmas as we take you on a tour of all that Marshall has to offer as they light up the town for this most celebratory season.
The KTBS 3 Marshall, Texas Spirit of Christmas Special is brought to you by Marshall's Wonderland of Lights.