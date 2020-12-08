SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to get into the Spirit of Christmas? Look no further than Shreve Memorial Library. SML and KTBS 3 are teaming up to put you in the mood this holiday season. Join us for our 1/2 hour Spirit of Christmas Special on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
KTBS 3's Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe and Patrick Dennis will highlight everything SML has to offer for the holidays, including virtual yoga classes, readings with Santa and grab and go crafts.
Now through Dec. 23, Shreve Memorial Library is hosting our annual "Food for Thought Amnesty Days" program to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. Bring in a canned good or nonperishable food item to any Shreve Memorial Library branch to have your overdue fines forgiven. All donations will be given to the Food Bank to help those who may be in need this holiday season.