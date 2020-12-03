MT. PLEASANT, Texas - Lights, lights and more lights. The Mt. Pleasant Texas Star shines bright on Thursday, Dec. 3 in the Spirit of Christmas half hour special. It airs at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.
Join us as Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe and Patrick Dennis tour this historic Texas town and learn what makes this northwest corner of the ArkLaTex so very special.
The Mt. Pleasant Spirit of Christmas special is brought to you by the Mount Pleasant Titus County Chamber and Visitors Council.
