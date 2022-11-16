JEFFERSON, Texas - This year have an old fashion Christmas in Jefferson, Texas with candlelight tours, enchanted forests, antique train rides, and so much more.
Share in the sights, sounds, and warmth of Jefferson's holiday festivities as we take you on a tour of all that Jefferson has to offer as they light up the town for this most celebratory season. It's all part of the Spirit of Christmas.
Join Rick Rowe, Jan Elkins, and Patrick Dennis on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 and 9:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.
We'll meet one new business owner who decided to bring her sweet treats to Jefferson. We'll also preview the ever-popular Christmas Parade and even hear from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The Jefferson Spirit of Christmas special is brought to you by KTBS, the City of Jefferson and the Texas Association of Convention and Visitors Bureau.