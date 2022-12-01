SHREVEPORT, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin invites the public to attend the 33rd Annual Greening of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Louisiana Icons & Symbols.”
Every year LSEM invites students from Caddo Parish schools to the museum for a day of holiday celebration. Students enjoy the traditional tree decorating contest in which classes from each school will decorate a tree in this years’ theme with ornaments they have constructed in their art classes.
The museum decorations will remain on display throughout the holiday season. Visitors can view these holiday tidings during regular museum hours, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will be closed Dec. 26 for the holidays.
Admission is free and tours are available by appointment. For more information about the museum, visit www.laexhibitmuseum.org.