MARSHALL, Texas - Make your holiday magical with a trip to the famed Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, Texas. It's all part of the Spirit of Christmas.
Conceived in 1987, Wonderland of Lights rivals the best Christmas lighting events in the country. Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County Courthouse as downtown Marshall is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
The Wonderland of Lights will turn on Wednesday, Nov. 23, but Monday at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3, Jan Elkins, Patrick Dennis, and Rick Rowe will show us things to enjoy in this East Texas town, including a look inside Marshall Memorial City Hall and a special museum of sacrifice and service. Also, Jan will actually be interviewing Santa himself.
This Spirit of Christmas special is sponsored by the Wonderland of Lights.